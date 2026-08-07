Construction for voter-approved Santa Fe Streetscape Improvements project set to begin

DENVER — Starting Monday, construction for the voter approved Santa Fe Streetscape Improvements project will begin.

Denver Water will start improving utilities underground, replacing a 136-year-old water main that runs through the center of Santa Fe from 7th to 12th Streets.



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Construction for Santa Fe Streetscape Improvements project set to begin

“That sort of underground work is important because then it protects all the investment we're about to do above ground,” Nancy Kuhn, the director of communications with the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI), said.

The $29 million project will rebuild Santa Fe with landscaping, public spaces, lighting and widening sidewalks between 6th to 13th Streets. Improvements, some are saying, are overdue.

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“This corridor is just going to be, you know, wonderful to be on as a pedestrian with wide sidewalks and lighting and trees and just a real beautiful, attractive place destination. It's already a destination, but even one that's more enjoyable for people,” Kuhn added.

For commuters in the area, starting August 10th, Denver Water’s construction will go from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday until early 2027. The city has a map of detours online.

Above-ground work will begin in September.

Kuhn emphasized that the project and construction was designed to not interfere with First Friday events, saying that businesses will still be open. There will be pedestrian access, and parking will be available on side streets where Denver Water is not working.