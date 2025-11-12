East Colfax businesses are hurting due to BRT construction. A punk rock festival is stepping in to help.

Punk rock is coming to the rescue for businesses along Colfax Avenue struggling because of the East Colfax BRT Project.

The Colfax Carousal Punk Fest will take over three legendary Colfax bars and music venues this Saturday, Nov. 15, to raise money for businesses along Colfax Ave. being hurt by construction of the bus transit project that'll service commuters from Broadway to Yosemite.

The East Colfax BRT Project includes new and enhanced transit stations, service amenities, improved pedestrian and bike connections, and placemaking opportunities.

City officials have previously told Denver7 that BRT will operate in the side-running transit lanes along 15th and 17th Streets west of Civic Center Station to Denver Union Station.

East of Yosemite to I-225, the bus transit project will be side-running in mixed flow traffic with potential enhanced stations that will be coordinated with the City of Aurora.



For months, Denver7 has followed up on the Colfax BRT project and its impact. Now, other areas in the metro are evaluating their own BRT initiatives. See previous coverage here:

Once completed, the project will provide more reliable and frequent bus service, arriving every 4.3 minutes during the day, reduce transit travel time by 15 to 30 minutes, provide more affordable and reliable access to over 250,000 jobs and community services along the corridor, enhance comfort and safety, and create exciting streetscape, placemaking and economic development opportunities, city officials said.

Construction is scheduled for completion in 2027.

The Colfax Carousal Punk Fest will be held at The Tight End Bar, The Squire Lounge and Lion's Lair.

Denver7 anchor Shannon Ogden met with Denon Moore, who works for the Colfax Avenue Business Improvement District, to ask how badly Colfax businesses need the help.

"Denver-wide, it's a huge need. We're tired and our Colfax businesses have been a little forgotten. The need is great," Moore said. " I couldn't be more grateful for a really fun way to get folks out."

The festival bills itself as an "all local, all punk celebration of music community and Colfax grit."

There will be 18 bands performing Saturday, starting at 7 p.m. and playing until 1 a.m. Sunday. All-venue access tickets are $30. Single-venue tickets are $15.

The proceeds are "100% not-for-profit," Moore said. The Colfax Business Improvement District Supports the festival, "but all the money goes back to these venues."

The lineup of bands includes Tuff Bluff, Jon Snodgrass, The Tammy Shine, Cleaner, Black Dots, and Friends of Cesar Romero.