Aurora residents share their thoughts on bringing bus rapid transit options to Colfax east of I-225

AURORA, Colo. — People will have the chance to make their voices heard this week as the city of Aurora looks to bring rapid public transit along East Colfax to meet the growing number of jobs and people who call this area home.

The project team for Colfax BRT Next is asking the community to share their thoughts on public transit from the RTD R Line’s Colfax Station at Interstate 225 to Picadilly Road and E-470.

"We see this as a prime opportunity to connect the entire region to the huge amount, warehouse and distribution jobs that are being built out in this area, as well as the new residents and houses that are being built in this area. Over the next 20 years, we're expecting to see 10,000 new residents in this area and 5,000 new jobs in this area," Tom Worker-Braddock, the senior transportation planner for the City of Aurora, told Denver7.

The project is funded by the Denver Regional Council of Governments (DRCOG), with this roadway being part of DRCOG’s 2050 Regional Transportation Plan BRT network.

Earlier this year, Denver7 spoke with Jacob Riger, DRCOG multi-modal transportation planning manager, who explained the corridor has "enormous potential and opportunity," and BRT was like “rail on wheels."

Denver7 has followed along with the construction of the East Colfax Bus Rapid Transit project, which runs from downtown Denver to Interstate 225, and the struggles businesses in the area have faced. Colfax BRT Next is separate but complementary to this project.

"The stations are going to be side of the road, and they're going to be sensitive to the nearby land use and context, immediately next to the stations, and so really, we foresee that any impacts related to construction in Aurora will be minimal," Worker-Braddock said.

Now is the time for people to share their ideas about what they would like to see on this busy roadway. Aurora residents can join a virtual webinar on October 7 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to discuss Colfax BRT Next and learn more about the vision.

Denver7 went out to the community to ask how they felt ahead of the virtual webinar and what they would like to see.

Raul Martin is a business owner and was raised in Aurora. He believes there could be benefits to this project, but it would need to be done "efficient and fast."

"I'm really about like the business and helping people, so I think that can help any people in any way, then I'm all for it," said Martin. "Obviously, it's a short-term maybe impact or negative impact, for a long-term result."

For people like Don Bash, who has lived in Aurora since 1971, he was "not impressed with our public transit" and was not in favor of expanding BRT into Aurora.

While Tanya Mason lives in Denver, she drives on East Colfax Avenue twice a week for work or to bring her father to VA appointments. She described the congestion on this corridor during peak times and how she believes public transit could best serve the community.

"Transportation-wise, it's always going to be a plus, but you have to also consider the businesses as well as the type of community," Mason said. "When we talk public transit, it would be great if there was like a type of specific transit, you know, like back in the day, there was like a certain bus that would not stop at every other stop, that was more ideal for like the business owners and the employees," Mason said.

There will also be an in-person opportunity for community members to learn more about the study on October 21 at East Middle School from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Details for that meeting can be found here. If you cannot attend the webinar or open house, a survey will be available to take starting on October 8 online.