City Park bandstand fire's cause remains 'undetermined' as investigation concludes

The investigation into the March fire that destroyed City Park's historic bandstand has ended without a conclusion on how the fire began.

Investigators did not find sufficient evidence to determine the cause and whether the fire was started intentionally or accidentally, Denver's department of public safety announced Thursday.

Denver Fire Department's investigation included examining the fire scene, reviewing video, and inspecting the bandstand's electrical system, according to a the release.

Investigators also sent fire debris for forensic testing, but it found "no evidence of ignitable liquids." Investigators also found "nothing unusual that would identify the electrical system as the source of the fire," officials said in the release.

Denver Denver's City Park bandstand deemed total loss after fire Tyler Melito

Ultimately, investigators classified the cause of the fire as "undetermined," meaning investigators could not identify what started the fire and whether it was accidental or intentional, officials said in the release.

The nearly century-old bandstand that has hosted City Park Jazz for decades was deemed a total loss after the March 26 fire. Denver Parks and Recreation plans to demolish the existing structure and have a new one ready for the 2027 season of City Park Jazz.

Denver Denver's City Park bandstand to be rebuilt and ready for the 2027 jazz season Shannon Ogden

The fire broke out in the middle of the night and was reported by Denver Zoo security staff.

"When firefighters arrived, they found the primarily wooden structure already fully consumed, likely because the fire broke out during overnight hours when the park was closed, delaying its discovery and allowing the fire to grow before anyone noticed," officials said in the release.