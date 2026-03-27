Denver's City Park bandstand deemed total loss after fire

DENVER - The historic 97-year-old bandstand in Denver's City Park has been deemed a total loss after an overnight fire Thursday morning.

Fire authorities are investigating the cause. While the structure itself is still standing, there is significant damage to the roof and columns.

The bandstand has hosted the City Park Jazz concert series for decades. The year 2026 is meant to serve as the 40th anniversary season.

Courtesy: City Park Jazz

Despite the devastation, City Park Jazz Board of Directors Spokesperson David Flomberg said the show will go on.

"We will be doing all 10 weeks. That is our plan right now," Flomberg said.

Flomberg said it will not be easy to avoid missing a beat. Organizers need a source for electricity and a mobile stage, which will cost somewhere in the ballpark of $30,000 to $40,000, he said.

Courtesy: City Park Jazz

"We put out a call for donations, and we've already seen an incredible response of folks sending in $10, $25, you know, $100 coming in. And so we're going to keep pushing for that," Flomberg said.

People from across Colorado learned about the devastating fire throughout the day Thursday, and comments flooded in. Many people came by, stopped, and looked in shock at what happened.

Gregory Roth walked past the bandstand Wednesday night with his wife and their dog Penelope as they watched the sunset. As a history teacher, Roth said the structure's impact can be felt far and wide.

"I just kind of couldn't believe that someone would do this to such a beautiful little landmark in the city," Roth said. "It means about 100 years of music. It means history, it means beauty. It means being outside, being active, also being like, with your community, building each other up."

Courtesy: City Park Jazz

Ty Maestas was among those who stopped to look at the damage.

"This park is an institution in this city, and to see something like this happen to this is — it's so sad," Maestas said.

Jake Smith and his dad also stopped by. Smith told me his family came often to enjoy a nice day.

"This is my favorite spot to eat donuts," Smith said. "I hope they can add on to it and fix the parts that are broken."

You can donate to City Park Jazz here.

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