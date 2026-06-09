Denver's City Park bandstand to be rebuilt and ready for the 2027 jazz season

DENVER — Denver's iconic City Park bandstand will be rebuilt and ready in time for the 2027 City Park Jazz season, Mayor Mike Johnston announced Sunday night during the first performance of this season's City Park Jazz Series.

The bandstand was heavily damaged in a fire in late March. A structural assessment found the remaining structure is not salvageable.

Denver Parks & Recreation has contracted the firm Mundus Bishop to lead design of a new bandshell. Demolition of the existing structure is planned for this fall, with construction on a new structure beginning by the end of the year.

The City Park Jazz concerts have been held on the bandstand for 40 years.

David Flomberg, director of marketing for the City Park Jazz Board of Directors, said the announcement came as a surprise.

"Beyond stoked. We did not expect that would be the case."

Flomberg said the crowd's reaction to the news was electric.

"We did not expect it would be done in time for 2027. To have Mayor Johnston get on stage and announce... It was a big cheering moment. The board members lost our minds."

Johnston credited community donations for making the project possible without disrupting other parks projects.

"Whether it's posing for photos before prom, getting married, or dancing with mom or dad during City Park Jazz, countless memories have been made at the City Park Bandstand. It's time to start making memories again. I'm deeply grateful to the many people who have donated and ensured that we will be able to begin the work of replacing it soon, and that we will do so without interrupting or delaying other parks projects in development."

DPR Executive Director Jolon Clark said the department is committed to restoring the space responsibly.

"We're committed to rebuilding a bandshell that reflects the cultural and recreational importance of City Park. We appreciate the community's patience as we move as quickly and responsibly as possible to restore this beloved gathering place."

Denver Parks & Recreation will host a pop-up event at City Park Jazz on June 28 to introduce the community to the design team from Mundus Bishop and to share project updates. Community members are invited to attend, ask questions, and offer input as the project moves forward.

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