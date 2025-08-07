Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
CBI issues Missing Indigenous Person Alert for 44-year-old woman last seen Sunday

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Missing Indigenous Person Alert for a 44-year-old woman of the Lakota tribe.

Heather Rae Janis, 44, was last seen off Holly Street and E. Smith Road in Denver's Park Hill neighborhood on Sunday.

Janis has brown hair that is dyed blonde and brown eyes. She stands 5 feet 5 inches and weighs about 165 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

