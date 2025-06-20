Billionaire behind world's largest producer of mozzarella cheese — Leprino Foods — dies Thursday

DENVER — James "Jim" G. Leprino — the billionaire behind the world's largest producer of mozzarella cheese, the Leprino Foods Company — died on Thursday, the company announced. He grew what started as a small neighborhood shop into a global leader in dairy products, according to Leprino Foods.

Leprino Foods supplies major pizza companies like Domino’s, Pizza Hut and Papa John’s.

Jim Leprino was born in Denver in 1937. His father Mike Sr., Leprino immigrated to the United States from Potenza, Italy. In 1950, Jim's father opened a small corner grocery store at W. 38th Ave. and Shoshone Street. The family began making ricotta and scamorza cheese together by hand in the back of the store.

In 1956, Jim Leprino joined the family business full time and lead the transformation of the small corner grocery store into an international business. He was named to Forbes' list of the 400 Wealthiest Americans in 2016.

Leprino Foods celebrates its 75th anniversary this year.