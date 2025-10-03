16th Street to fully reopen after more than three years of construction

DENVER — City leaders are hoping to bring people and businesses back to 16th Street in downtown Denver as the "spine of the city" is set to reopen on Saturday after three and a half years of construction.

The reconstruction project aims to improve pedestrian safety and transit infrastructure, while adding more kiosks, seating and public spaces for families and visitors to enjoy.

The area has faced challenges over the years, including a dip in visitors during the pandemic, increased office and retail vacancy rates, and public safety concerns from residents.

Downtown Denver Partnership (DDP) Chief of External Affairs Kate Barton said 16th Street has seen more foot traffic over the last couple of years. She said daily activity in the area increased by 14% so far this year, compared to the same time in 2024. Unique visits to 16th Street went up by 11% in the same time.

"We've seen a steady increase in foot traffic, both with people returning to the office, folks coming to visit, and visitor traffic has really been the steady driver of foot traffic in downtown," Barton said.

City leaders are also working to get businesses to invest in downtown Denver. DDP data shows downtown ground floor retail vacancy is 16% and office vacancy is at 28%.

"Obviously, there's been the ups and downs of retail and of 16th Street. We've seen lots of news stories about what's happened. In the past year, we've welcomed 50 new businesses to downtown. Several new businesses have announced they're coming to 16th Street," Barton said.

Crews first broke ground on the $175 million renovation project in April 2022. A little more than two years later, the first finished block between Lawrence and Larimer Streets reopened in June 2024. In May 2025, the city rebranded the mile-long stretch — once known as "the 16th Street Mall" — to simply 16th Street instead.

Denver7 spoke with Denver natives and visitors about how they feel about the changes to 16th Street.

Andrew Sparks and Gabriel Young, both visitors from Texas, said they believe downtown Denver is cleaner than many other downtown areas in different cities.

“We were just talking right before this how it’s like very nice to walk around. Right now obviously the weather is great, but it’s not overpopulated it’s not underpopulated. We’ve enjoyed just kind of walking in stores kind of coming in and out, but we’ve been really just enjoying the vibe of the place right now," Sparks said.

Annie Seier, who grew up in southeast Denver, said she thinks the changes are great for the area.

The grand reopening of 16th Street is happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 4.

