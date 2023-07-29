Speed bumps installed near Commerce City schools after teen hit, killed in crosswalk

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — It's been three months since a teen was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Commerce City.

Kara Kincaid, 16, was walking near Monaco Elementary at the intersection of 76th Avenue and Leyden Street on the evening of April 11 when she was fatally struck by a speeding driver.

"She was an amazing little girl. Bright, bubbly," said Kincaid's mother, Crisie Langill. "She went to Monico Elementary kindergarten through 5th grade. She still stopped and said 'hi' to her teachers."

Langill said her daughter was on her way home from a friend's house when she was hit by a driver who was allegedly intoxicated.

"He hit and killed her — flinging her 150 feet," said Langill.

Kincaid's death prompted city leaders in Commerce City to implement new safety measures around dozens of schools ahead of the new school year.

Nearly 60 speed bumps were installed around 34 schools. The final two speed bumps were installed Friday afternoon outside of Second Creek Elementary.

"There was a lot of factors that go into where these were installed," said Shawn Poe, interim Public Works director.

Four speed bumps were installed near Monaco Elementary, where the deadly crashed occurred. However, Kara's mother is concerned that there is only one directly next to the crosswalk where her daughter was killed.

"This is a work in progress. So we're going to be reevaluating these every school year to make sure that they're working properly," Poe said.

Poe said the city is doing all it can to keep pedestrians safe.

"The tragedy is just something that hit the community hard, and my hearts and prayers go out to her and her family," he added.

City leaders said they were not aware of Langill's concerns but will re-evaluate the area near Monaco Elementary to see if more can be done.

The city also plans to host traffic safety summits for the public on August 23 at Bison Ridge Recreation and August 24 at Eagle Point Recreation. Both of the summits begin at 6:30 p.m.