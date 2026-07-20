Body found burned in backyard of home in Commerce City, police say

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A body was found burned in the backyard of a home off Ouray Court, according to the Joanna Small, a public information officer with the Commerce City Police Department.
The body was located south of E. 120th Ave. near High Plains Parkway, according to Small. Police are waiting for a warrant to uncover more information.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Dry wells, growing worries: Colorado communities feel drought's impact
Woman with history of evictions accused of stealing $500K from Denver company
Over a thousand sign online petition to save dog park in Broadway Park area
Built with drought in mind: How one DougCo community stays water-wise as drought persists
Green lawn at Rangeview High School sparks water dispute in Aurora amid drought restrictions
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.