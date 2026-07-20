Body found burned in backyard of home in Commerce City, police say

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A body was found burned in the backyard of a home off Ouray Court, according to the Joanna Small, a public information officer with the Commerce City Police Department.

The body was located south of E. 120th Ave. near High Plains Parkway, according to Small. Police are waiting for a warrant to uncover more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more information.