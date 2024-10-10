Watch Now
One person dies in shooting involving Castle Rock police Wednesday night

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — One person died in a shooting involving Castle Rock police Wednesday night, the department confirmed to Denver7 Thursday morning.

No officers were injured, according to Castle Rock police, but an adult suspect was killed.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Castle Rock police said, near the intersection of Bilberry Street and Meadows Boulevard.

