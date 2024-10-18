Person ‘grazed’ by bullet as shots fired from vehicle in Broomfield: PD

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – One person was “grazed” by a bullet after shots were fired from one vehicle into another near Northwest Parkway and US 36 Friday afternoon.

According to Broomfield police, the person was checked and believed to be uninjured.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle was spotted by law enforcement in the area of 60th Avenue and Sheridan. The suspects tried to flee once officers attempted to contact them, but they were arrested, said Broomfield police.

It was initially believed there was a third suspect, but that turned out to not be the case.

AirTracker7 flew over the scene which showed a truck off the side of the road with a large police presence.There was no other information available.