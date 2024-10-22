Police: Road rage may have been factor in shooting near Northwest Parkway and US 36 in Broomfield

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — In an update Monday, the Broomfield Police Department said road rage may have been a factor in a shooting that injured a man Friday afternoon.

The Broomfield Police Department said a man was grazed by a bullet while he was traveling near Northwest Parkway and US 36 around 3:30 p.m. Friday. He was treated and released at the scene.

Police said the man's vehicle was hit by several bullets.

Officers later spotted the suspect vehicle, but the driver eluded, according to Broomfield PD. The driver eventually crashed in the area of Sheridan Boulevard and 58th Avenue.

Broomfield Person ‘grazed’ by bullet as shots fired from vehicle in Broomfield: PD Jeff Anastasio

Broomfield police said Rodolfo Piedra, 21, and two juveniles — a boy and a girl — got out of the vehicle and tried to run but were arrested nearby.

Piedra was arrested for two counts of attempted first-degree murder, motor vehicle theft and felony eluding. He was booked into the Broomfield Detention Center.

The two juveniles were also arrested and taken to the Adams County Juvenile Correctional Facility.

The department did not say who fired the shots. In its update, Broomfield PD said that information is "being withheld at this time due to the ongoing investigation."

Broomfield police said road rage may have been a contributing factor in the shooting. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to email Detective David Hiatt at dhiatt@broomfield.org.