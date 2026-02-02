Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Broomfield police searching for armed man Monday morning they say prompted shelter-in-place order Sunday night

Denver7 asking police for answers on why the order ended if the suspect has not been located
Police are still searching for an armed man Monday morning they said prompted a shelter-in-place order early Sunday night, the Broomfield Police Department said.
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Police are still searching for an armed man Monday morning the Broomfield Police Department said prompted a shelter-in-place order early Sunday night.

The order was first issued around 10:30 p.m. Sunday for the area of Compass way and Prospect Lane in the Anthem neighborhood, after Broomfield police said a man who was potentially armed ran from police.

The suspect is Heriberto Vaqzquez Mosqueda, according to Broomfield police. He was last seen wearing dark green short-sleeve shirt with a brown logo, darker jeans and tennis shoes.

Broomfield police advised people living in the Anthem neighborhood Sunday night to stay inside and not let anyone in their homes. When the order ended around 108 a.m. Monday, police said sheltering in place was no longer necessary but still advised those in the area to take extra precautions and call 911 immediately if anyone sees the suspect.

Denver7 has texted, called and reached out to Broomfield police on social media for answers on why the order ended if the suspect has not been located.

Broomfield police said the suspect has a warrant out of Fort Collins for his arrest, but did not share the details of why with Denver7. They did assure the public, police remain in the area of the shelter-in-place order to assist the community.

