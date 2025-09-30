Bromley East Charter School parents want accountability after bullet was found in middle school hallway

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Parents at Bromley East Charter School (BECS) in Brighton are calling for more accountability from school leaders after a bullet was found in the middle school hallway on Friday.

This isn’t the first time parents say they’ve had an issue with safety at the school.

Parent Ryan Liggett told Denver7 his son was stabbed by another student with a pencil earlier this month.

His concern comes from the way school leaders handled the situation, he told Denver7.

“The email severely downplayed [it]. They talked about it was an incident with a pencil, which it was. They didn’t say it was a stabbing. They didn’t say there was bodily injury, they didn’t say there was blood. It was severely pushed under the rug,” Liggett said. “They were trying to be hush-hush about it, and we don’t feel that’s right.”

It’s just one of several concerns parents hope to address during a safety town hall meeting at the school on Tuesday night.

Bromley East Charter School parents want accountability after bullet found

Elizabeth Vasquez reached out to Denver7 ahead of the meeting to express her worries over the situation that unfolded on Friday.

She said parents weren’t allowed to pick up their children for several hours due to a hold while Brighton police investigated. She added that communication to parents was unclear in that time.

Just last month, Brighton police increased their patrols around the school after a student was approached by a suspicious man outside the school.

Brighton Brighton PD increasing patrol at school after report of ‘suspicious incident’ Óscar Contreras

“I would like there to be a plan of action going forward, made by the school that you know, shows there's going to be change. I don't know what that looks like yet, but I would just [like] ideas of what we could do going forward so that there is change and that we can feel confident sending our kids there every day, that they will be safe,” Vasquez said.

The safety town hall meeting is happening at the BECS auditorium on Tuesday at 6:30 PM. It will also be live-streamed for those who can’t make it.

Only pre-submitted questions will be answered during the meeting.

“One person’s voice may not be heard. 50 people’s voices will be heard,” Liggett said.