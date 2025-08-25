Brighton PD increases patrols around Bromley East Charter School after reports of ‘suspicious incident’

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Police patrols will increase at a charter school in Brighton after reports of a “suspicious incident” involving a student last Friday.

A spokesperson with the Brighton Police Department said Monday they aware of the incident, which involved a student from Bromley East Charter School who police said was approached by a man near the school.

The spokesperson said the man claimed that “he was there on behalf of the student’s parent to provide a ride home.”

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

In response, Brighton police said their officers have increased patrols around the school while they investigate the incident.

“Parents and guardians, please talk to your children about being aware of their surroundings,” the police department spokesperson said. “Let them know not to get into cars with strangers, to wait at school for pick-up, and if they are walking home, to walk with a friend and not alone.”