Brighton man faces 23 counts in connection with woman's death, string of alleged crimes

BRIGHTON, Colo. — The 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office on Friday filed multiple charges against a man accused of a woman's death and a string of incidents that occurred in Brighton and Adams County last week.

The Brighton Police Department said this case started shortly after 11 a.m. on Aug. 28, when officers responded to Murphy's Express off E. Bromley Lane after receiving reports that a suspect had approached a man at a fuel pump, showed his firearm and tried to steal the man's car. The man refused, and during their altercation, "a shot was fired," police said.

The suspect fled on a bicycle. The victim had a minor injury.

Brighton Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting at Brighton PD, fleeing from police Stephanie Butzer

Police were able to gather a description of the suspect. A few blocks from Murphy Express, they found evidence that was connected with the suspect, but no other details on that were released.

Shortly afterward, police learned that a person had stolen a vehicle from a business near Highway 85 and W. Bridge Street. When officers spoke with witnesses, their descriptions of the suspect matched the suspect from Murphy's Express. One witness, who knew the suspect, provided information about where he may have gone, police said.

When officers found the stolen car, they saw the suspect, identified as James "Jaime" Benavidez, 50, of Brighton, inside. They tried to stop him, but he drove off and led officers on a pursuit while firing several rounds at police, the department said.

Multiple police vehicles were struck, but no officers were injured.

Denver7

Police returned fire and wounded Benavidez.

The pursuit ended along the 10600 block of Brighton Road close to the interchange of Highway 85 and E. 104th Avenue. Benavidez was taken into custody and brought to a hospital.

Brighton Brighton man arrested after woman found dead in abandoned vehicle Óscar Contreras

On Aug. 29, Brighton police officers found the body of Keeley Koff, 32, inside an abandoned vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicated Keeley may have been associated with Benavidez, but no additional details were released.

On Friday, the 17th Judicial DA's Office charged Benavidez with several offenses, including:



First-degree murder

Eight counts of first-degree attempted murder

First-degree unlawful termination of a pregnancy

Six counts of first-degree assault

Two counts of first-degree motor vehicle theft

Three counts of attempted aggravated robbery

Vehicular eluding

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

He also faces two crime of violence sentence enhancers.

Benavidez is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Denver7's Stephanie Butzer and Óscar Contreras contributed to this report.