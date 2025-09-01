Brighton man charged with homicide after man is found dead in abandoned vehicle

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A Brighton suspect was charged with homicide after a person was found dead in an abandoned vehicle last week.

James “Jaime” Benavidez is suspected of killing 32-year-old Keeley Koff, who was found dead in an abandoned vehicle by Brighton police on Aug. 29.

Preliminary investigation indicated Keeley may have been associated with Benavidez, who was arrested on Aug. 28 on unrelated charges involving an attempted robbery, subsequent pursuit, and attempted homicide of several police officers.

Police said that after further investigation, Benavidez was charged with homicide in Koff’s death. He was booked into the Adams County Jail on several charges, including: First-degree motor vehicle theft, first-degree murder – willful killing with a gun, unlawful termination of pregnancy, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, and habitual domestic violence offender.

The case will be filed with the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.