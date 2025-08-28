Robbery suspect arrested after allegedly shooting at Brighton police, leading officers on a pursuit

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A suspect in a robbery in Brighton earlier in the day has been arrested in Adams County after allegedly shooting at police and leading them on a pursuit, authorities said Thursday.

Around noon on Thursday, the Brighton Police Department posted on social media about a robbery at Murphy's Express off E. Bromley Lane. They said the victim in the incident was not shot, but had minor injuries. Police said the suspect was described as a Hispanic male standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and wearing a black hat.

Later that same day, officers "came into contact" with a man whose appearance matched the robbery suspect, the police department said, and they later confirmed it was the same individual. It's not clear how they located the man. The suspect shot at police, the department said, and then drove away from the scene.

Police pursued the suspect. This ended along the 10600 block of Brighton Road close to the interchange of Highway 85 and E. 104th Avenue. Denver7 is working to learn how or why the pursuit stopped.

The suspect was taken into custody. No officers were injured.

Denver7

Anybody with information on this case is asked to contact the police department's tip line at 303-655-8740.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Denver7 is working to learn more.