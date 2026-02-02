Beldock Street closes between Chavez Street and Sandoval Street Monday morning for Brighton police activity

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Beldock Street is closed between Chavez Street and Sandoval Street Monday morning for Brighton police activity.
There are other limited road closures in the area, the Brighton Police Department said.
They advised everyone to avoid the area.
