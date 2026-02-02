Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFront RangeBrighton

Actions

Beldock Street closes between Chavez Street and Sandoval Street Monday morning for Brighton police activity

brighton police 2.png
Brighton police
brighton police 2.png
Posted

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Beldock Street is closed between Chavez Street and Sandoval Street Monday morning for Brighton police activity.

There are other limited road closures in the area, the Brighton Police Department said.

They advised everyone to avoid the area.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real-talk-with-micah-smith-logo.jpg

Real Talk with Micah Smith: Watch full episodes now