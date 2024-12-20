Parents of cyclist killed in Colorado back Automatic Brake System legislation

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — It's been more than a year since a local teen and member of the US National Cycling Team was killed while riding his bike along Highway 119. Magnus White was on the shoulder riding in broad daylight when a driver hit him.

Since then, his parents have been advocating for protections for all the people on the road that aren't in cars. Most recently working with U.S. Congressman Joe Neguse on theMagnus White Cyclist Safety Act.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is already in the process of issuing a federal rule which would require Automatic Emergency Braking Technology for all new cars by the end of this decade.

The technology stops the car before it hits something, even if the driver does not press on the brakes.

The Magnus White Cyclist Safety Act would take those requirements a step further.

"A simple amendment, essentially an update to that proposed rule, and would ensure that the technology that's being utilized, what's commonly referred to as AEB technology, would be enhanced," said Congressman Neguse.

The bill would require the automatic emergency braking systems to work on speeds up to 90 mph, be able to detect all vulnerable road users, not just pedestrians, and requires it to recognize a range of colors including skin tones and clothing.

"What this bill does is it completes the list, right? We have bicyclists, we have motorcyclists, we have people with disabilities, people in wheelchairs, people operating farm equipment, road workers, equestrians," said Michael White, Magnus' father.

There's a little more than a week left in the 118th Congressional session, but Neguse said he has every intention of re-introducing it in the 119th that begins in January.

"I think this technology can save lives, and I think it's a common sense way for us to do so, and so I'm going to keep at it, working in partnership with many others to try to get this to be a reality," he said.

Magnus' parents told Denver7 they will continue to fight for change to make sure roads are safer for everyone.

"We know the driver that killed Magnus didn't slow down, didn't brake, didn't try, didn't do anything to avoid hitting him, and this technology could have prevented his death. It will hopefully prevent other people and so no one else has to bury a child or has a community has to to lose their best friend and their mentor and their leader," said Jill White, Magnus' mother.

White was struck by a vehicle on a training ride near his home in Boulder. The suspect, Yeva Smilianska, pleaded not guilty to one count of vehicular homicide earlier this year.

Her trial has been delayed multiple times but is scheduled to begin March 31, 2025.

Safety improvements for Highway 119 were announced in October of last year that include changes to intersections, a new commuter bikeway, pedestrian crossings, among others.