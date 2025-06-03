Fund set up to help those injured in June 1 attack on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall

BOULDER, Colo. — JEWISHcolorado has set up a fund to help the victims who were injured in the June 1 attack on Boulder's Pearl Street Mall.

On Sunday afternoon, the local group from the organization Run For Their Lives held its weekly walk to bring attention to the Israeli hostages held in Gaza. The Boulder group walks every Sunday and planned to do so at 1 p.m. at the corner of 8th and Pearl streets. Sunday was the start of the Jewish holiday Shavuot.

The suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, of Colorado Springs, is accused of throwing Molotov cocktails into the crowd of demonstrating people, injuring 12 of them, and yelling "Free Palestine," according to a federal arrest affidavit Denver7 obtained and Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty. A state arrest affidavit added that witnesses saw him using a commercial weed sprayer filled with a flammable substance as a makeshift blowtorch.

Nobody was killed in the attack.

Boulder Affidavit: Suspect planned Molotov cocktail attack in Boulder for 1 year Stephanie Butzer

On Monday, JEWISHcolorado announced the launch of an emergency fund to help those injured in Sunday's attack and the community as a whole. The group is looking to raise $160,000 and plans to use the funds for the following "essential areas:"



Enhanced safety and security measures : Providing additional protection for Jewish institutions, events, and gathering places throughout Boulder County.

: Providing additional protection for Jewish institutions, events, and gathering places throughout Boulder County. Direct victim support : Offering immediate financial assistance to those directly impacted by the attacks to help with medical expenses, lost wages, transportation, and other urgent personal needs.

: Offering immediate financial assistance to those directly impacted by the attacks to help with medical expenses, lost wages, transportation, and other urgent personal needs. Comprehensive trauma support : Offering professional counseling and healing resources to both direct victims of the attacks and community members experiencing fear, anxiety, and secondary trauma.

: Offering professional counseling and healing resources to both direct victims of the attacks and community members experiencing fear, anxiety, and secondary trauma. Emerging community needs: Creating flexibility to address unforeseen challenges that may arise as our community navigates this difficult period.

JEWISHcolorado said it is in communication with leaders of the Boulder Jewish community in order to assess "immediate and ongoing needs."

If you would like to donate to the emergency fund, you can do so through this link.