Boulder police officer faces charges of alleged domestic violence, official misconduct, arrest affidavit shows

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Boulder police officer faces charges of alleged domestic violence and official misconduct, according to his arrest affidavit.

Last Monday, the Boulder Police Department said the Erie Police Department was investigating a domestic violence incident involving Boulder Police Officer Matthew Herkalo.

Around 1:42 p.m. on June 15, the arrest affidavit said Erie police officers were called to a home off E. County Line Road, where a neighbor said she heard a loud argument from inside a nearby residence. The witness said a woman allegedly yelled for a man — later suspected to be Herkalo — to "stop throwing things at her" and get his hands off her," the arrest affidavit reads. Another witness reported the fight separately, saying she heard the victim yell "you can't just throw me around the house like that. This is my house too," the affidavit quotes.

The victim later told Erie police that nothing physical happened, that she and Herkalo "just fight a lot," according to the affidavit, and officers did not visibly report any injuries to the victim. She told Erie police Herkalo was also a police officer and she was worried he'd lose his job.

While police were talking to the victim, she revealed that Herkalo was on the phone listening, saying she had been talking to him prior to officers' arrival and forgot to hang up the phone. When she had ended the call, the affidavit said Erie police officers got permission from the victim to look at her texts from Herkalo where he said he was using a police database to monitor the investigation.

Herkalo turned himself into Erie police last Monday and was then charged.

The Boulder Police Department said Herkalo was put on paid administrative leave, per department policy. He has worked for Boulder police since July of 2024.