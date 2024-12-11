Boulder PD walks back claim that CU Boulder students overdosed on possibly tainted cocaine

BOULDER, Colo. — In an update Tuesday, the Boulder Police Department walked back its claim that University of Colorado Boulder students overdosed on a possibly tainted batch of cocaine over the weekend.

Boulder PD said officers responded to the Kappa Sigma fraternity house, located in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of several men who were sick/ overdosing.

The department initially said that six men were treated at the hospital or by medical personnel at the scene. In its update, Boulder PD said five men were initially treated "but there could be more."

One man was initially given a "grave" prognosis. He is now stable and remains at the hospital, according to Boulder police.

On Tuesday, Boulder PD said its officers initially believed the students had overdosed on possibly tainted cocaine "based on the initial information, Narcan use, and evidence found at the scene." However, further investigation revealed that the men had "consumed an extreme amount of alcohol and some had consumed drugs, which led them to become violently ill."

Fentanyl was not involved in Saturday's incident, according to Boulder police.

Detectives found cocaine at the scene, and it's currently being tested. Investigators are also looking into whether the actions at the party were related to the fraternity.

Boulder PD said its investigation is still in the early stages and detectives are "seeking cooperation from Kappa Sigma and its members."

A CU Boulder spokesperson confirmed the people involved in the incident are CU students and said Kappa Sigma is an expelled fraternity off campus. A spokesperson told Denver7 on Monday that the fraternity has "not been a recognized Greek chapter at CU Boulder for nearly 20 years."

The university spokesperson said the fraternity was expelled in 2015 from an "unaffiliated interfraternity council due to violations over time involving safety and welfare concerns."