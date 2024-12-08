At least 6 hospitalized in suspected cocaine overdose incident at Boulder fraternity house

BOULDER, Colo. — Police in Boulder are issuing a warning about possibly tainted drugs after six men at a Kappa Sigma fraternity house party were hospitalized for cocaine overdoses Saturday night.

Officers were called to the hospital and the fraternity at 1100 Pennsylvania Avenue around 10 p.m. on reports of several people sick or overdosing.

Police said one man’s prognosis was initially grave, but he and the others are now in “stable” condition.

Further investigation revealed the individuals had consumed a possibly tainted batch of cocaine at the party. Alcohol was also involved.

Detectives are also investigating whether this was related to pledging at the fraternity, according to police.

Police said the examination is ongoing, and charges are pending.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Boulder Police tipline at 303-441-1974 regarding case 24-12864.