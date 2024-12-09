'I think we need to be more careful': CU Boulder students call overdose at fraternity house a wake-up call

BOULDER, Colo. — Six University of Colorado Boulder students are recovering after they overdosed on a possibly tainted batch of cocaine over the weekend.

The Boulder Police Department said officers responded to the Kappa Sigma fraternity house, located in the 1100 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, around 10 p.m. Saturday on reports of several people who were sick or overdosing. Police said one man’s prognosis was initially grave, but he and the others are now in “stable” condition.

Further investigation revealed the individuals had consumed a possibly tainted batch of cocaine at the party. Alcohol was also involved.

A CU Boulder spokesperson confirmed the people involved in the incident are CU students and said Kappa Sigma is an expelled fraternity off campus. A spokesperson told Denver7 on Monday that the fraternity has "not been a recognized Greek chapter at CU Boulder for nearly 20 years."

The university spokesperson said the fraternity was expelled in 2015 from an "unaffiliated interfraternity council due to violations over time involving safety and welfare concerns."

Boulder 6 hospitalized in suspected 'tainted' cocaine overdose at Boulder frat house Robert Garrison

Students who live near the fraternity house told Denver7 about the large police presence that night. Ben Orroth and his friends live just a few doors down and know some students who live there.

"We just saw the police — a lot of cars. It was late at night. We didn't come down or anything. We just saw it from our house," Orroth said. "It was just really scary. I know people in the house. I don't want them getting hurt."

Boulder PD said it's unclear at this time what was in the possibly tainted batch of cocaine. Nyaah Cacao, who also lives next to the home, said this was a big wake-up call for herself and other students.

"I think we need to be more careful of what we're taking and kind of not be unaware of things," Cacao said. "I think a lot of people see if someone's taking [something] and they would just pass it around, and I think they're not aware of like, oh, there could be fentanyl or other things in certain drugs. And especially alcohol, too."

As of Monday, Boulder PD said investigators are following up on all leads and expect to share an update on the investigation this week.

In a statement, CU Boulder said it is working with Boulder PD investigators, and the university's Division of Student Affairs "will determine whether any necessary disciplinary action will be taken."

"CU Boulder’s Division of Student Affairs, Counseling and Psychiatric Services (CAPS) and the Office of Victim Assistance (OVA) are working together to communicate with those directly impacted and provide support. We are also working closely with the Boulder Police Department as it continues its criminal investigation. CU Boulder’s Division of Student Affairs will determine whether any necessary disciplinary action will be taken."

CU Boulder said it regularly shares harm reduction, alcohol and drug education with students, including training sessions, presentations and programs aimed at educating students about alcohol and drug use and safe decision-making. The campus also partners with Boulder County Public Health around education and awareness.

"They have pretty good resources, like you can go and get free testing strips if you need them or anything. But apart from that, since these houses are off campus, it's kind of hard for them to control stuff like this," Orroth added.

Anyone with any information about the overdose is asked to contact the Boulder PD tip line at 303-441-1974 and reference case 24-12864.