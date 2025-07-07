Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boulder County Coroner's Office working to identify man found dead in Barker Reservoir on Saturday

Boulder County Sheriff's Office
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The Boulder County Coroner's Office is working to identify a man found dead in Barker Reservoir on Saturday, along with determining his cause and manner of death.

A person fishing outside of the Town of Lyons told the Boulder County Sheriff's Office they saw someone floating face-down in the reservoir.

The Nederland Fire Protection District responded to the fisherman's report and confirmed there was a dead man in Barker Reservoir. The Boulder County Emergency Squad's cold water dive team recovered his body from the reservoir.

