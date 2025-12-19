Boulder cancels parking fees through Dec. 24 to encourage public to shop at local stores impacted by outages

BOULDER, Colo. — With power outages impacting many businesses around the Front Range and foothills, the City of Boulder is supporting its local shops by offering free parking Saturday through Christmas Eve for shoppers.

This applies to all on-street metered spaces and BoulderPark garages within the city. Parking is also free on Thursday, Christmas Day, because of the holiday.

“Many of our businesses experienced significant disruption from the recent wind event,” said City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde. “By offering free parking, we’re hoping to make it a little easier for our community to show their support for local shops and restaurants as they recover and as we head into the holiday season.”

Forecasters with the National Weather Service said strong, sustained 45-55 mph winds with gusts upwards of 85-105 mph are expected in the foothills of Boulder and Jefferson counties Friday. As of 3:15 p.m. Friday, about 24,000 customers in Boulder County were without power. Boulder County’s Office of Disaster Management encouraged people to stay home and off the roads Friday because of the dangerously high winds.

Boulder Police Department

"This temporary measure is intended to support businesses as they recover from the extreme weather-related impacts and to make it easier for the community to visit Boulder’s commercial districts during the busy holiday season," the city said in a Friday press release.

Denver7 was out in Boulder earlier speaking with business owners who were worried about the outages.

Watch that report in the video below.

Friday's planned power outages cause worry for Boulder business owners

“This is when we’re supposed to make some extra money,” Rachel Demartin, the owner of Pasta Press, told Denver7. “... It's just been a nightmare. We still have to make rent, you know? And if the community doesn't pull together and make a good plan, small businesses like mine won't make it.”

Search businesses around downtown Boulder here.

RELATED:

