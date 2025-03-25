Watch Now
Abandoned Sugar Mill factory burning since midnight Tuesday, Boulder County Sheriff's Office monitoring

Due to hazardous materials and weather conditions, firefighters are not actively fighting the fire
The abandoned Sugar Mill factory near Longmont caught fire just after midnight Tuesday, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — The abandoned Old Sugar Mill factory near Longmont caught fire just after midnight Tuesday, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

Due to hazardous materials and weather conditions, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said firefighters will not actively fight the fire, and instead let it burn throughout the night.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office and Longmont Fire Department said it would stay on scene to monitor the fire.

There is no danger to the public though, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office reassured. Just remain outside the area controlled by Longmont FD and the Boulder County Sheriffs' Office.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This property has seen three fires since 2017, the most recent was last August. Firefighters took the same approach to that fire, letting it burn for more than 24 hours.

