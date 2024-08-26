Smoke beginning to subside at Sugar Mill fire in Longmont

LONGMONT, Colo. — Smoke from a fire that broke out Sunday morning at the Sugar Mill in Longmont is beginning to subside, officials said Monday afternoon.

Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Mountain View Fire Rescue said its crews, along with Longmont Fire, responded to the Sugar Mill overnight after receiving reports of flames inside the complex. When firefighters arrived, they found that the fire was concentrated around wood materials stored in a machine shed.

Crews could not go into the building due to the hazardous conditions, so for safety reasons, they will let the fire burn out, Mountain View Fire Rescue said. As a result, residents who live nearby may notice a smoke plume in the area. Anybody who lives close to the fire should keep their windows closed, the department said.

The same sort of conditions continued into Monday.

Mountain View Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Rademacher

"Due to unstable and hazardous conditions inside the structure, our firefighters cannot enter the building to extinguish the flames," the department said on Monday late morning. "The fire is going to continue to burn until the materials inside are gone."

The smoke did subside by Monday afternoon. While firefighters have started to clear from the scene, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office and Longmont Police Department will continue to monitor the property for any flare ups.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story will be updated once new information is available about this structure fire.