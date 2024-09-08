'He was terrorizing this crowd': Boulder City Council member Tara Winer was among 3 people attacked Friday

BOULDER, Colo. — Boulder City Council member Tara Winer was among three people attacked Friday night, according to the Boulder Police Department.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. Friday on 13th St. near the University of Colorado Boulder campus as Nana's Dim Sum and Dumplings was hosting a ribbon cutting for the restaurant's grand opening, the Boulder Chamber of Commerce said.

Winer told Denver7, a man started cursing using foul language and racial slurs.

The man got pushed away and then down the street, he pulled out a knife, according to Winer.

The city council member said she wanted to get a picture of him, and that's when she said the man punched her in the face and threw her to the ground.

“It took two people to subdue him as he was lying down, and he bit one of the security guards,” Winer said.

Boulder police arrested a suspect for felony menacing and two counts of third-degree assault.

“He was violent, and he was terrorizing this crowd,” Winer told Denver7.

Chase Raskin, 25, was taken to jail. Raskin was scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. Sunday.

"Fortunately, there were no severe injuries," Boulder police said.

In response, the Boulder Chamber of Commerce made the following statement on its Facebook post:

"Amidst the pageantry and celebration, I want to acknowledge this very upsetting incident... I am so glad that Councilmember Winer seems to be recovering well, but I also note the concerns she outlines and that this incident highlights for our community to address."