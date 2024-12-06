University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus studying if pill form of Ozempic can curb alcohol use

AURORA, Colo. — A medicine that accidentally became a miracle weight loss drug may have just accidentally become an anti-addiction drug.

A study underway at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus is looking at how Rybelsus, the pill form of Ozempic, can curb alcohol use.

The study won't be finished until the summer or fall of 2025, but Dr. Joseph Schacht, who is leading the study, said the medication is showing a lot of promise in reducing the desire to drink.

"They tell us they are less interested in drinking. They feel less interested in having another drink after having one or two and that they just don't want alcohol as much," said Dr. Schacht.

Though this study is specifically focused on alcohol, Dr. Schacht said there is growing evidence that drugs like Ozempic can reduce other addictions, including marijuana use, cigarette smoking and illicit drug use.

"We hope that this might be something like a Prozac-like moment in which we suddenly have a widely used drug for alcohol and other addictions," said Schacht.

Ozempic was originally created as a treatment for diabetes. Weight loss was an unintended consequence.

The CU study is looking for more participants. To participate, you can call 303-724-2424, email alcoholstudy@ucdenver.edu or submit an application online.