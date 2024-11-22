Two more men indicted in connection with Sept. 2023 robbery of Aurora postal carrier

DENVER — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado on Thursday announced two additional indictments in connection with the Sept. 2023 robbery of a postal carrier in Aurora.

The incident happened on Sept. 1, 2023, in the area of S. Peoria Street and E. Florida Avenue. Three people robbed a postal carrier while she was taking her lunch break in her mail truck near Utah Park, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The group reportedly tried to steal a universal mailbox key in order to access community mailboxes.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the group did not steal the universal key but did steal pieces of mail, packages and a postal scanner. The postal carrier suffered minor injuries.

Dravell Emon Ross, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and mail theft as part of a plea agreement. He was sentenced to four years in federal prison on July 17.

On Thursday, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced the indictments of Marquis Taylor, 28, and Elijah Woods, 21. The two were recently indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy, assault with intent to rob a U.S. postal carrier and mail theft.

Taylor was arrested on Nov. 13 and is being held pending a trial. Woods was released on bond, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The trial for Taylor and Woods is currently scheduled to begin on March 31, 2025.