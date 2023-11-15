Reward up to $150K offered for information on assault, robbery of Aurora letter carrier

AURORA, Colo. — A reward up to $150,000 is available for anybody with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of two suspects accused of assaulting and robbing a letter carrier in Aurora.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) reported on Wednesday that it is seeking to identify the two suspects. They are accused of assaulting and robbing the letter carrier around noon on Sept. 1 near S. Peoria Street and E. Florida Avenue. They used a getaway driver to flee from the scene, the USPIS said. That driver, Dravell Ross, is currently in custody.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

The USPIS said it is offering a reward up to $150,000.

The two suspects are gang-affiliated and may use nicknames like Traffic, Emerald Seven, Emperor Seven, Almighty and Twin, the USPIS said.

Anybody with information on their identities or whereabouts is asked to contact the USPIS at 1-877-876-2455 and say "Law enforcement" and reference case number 4113810-ROBB. All information is confidential.

Letter carriers say they are increasingly becoming victims of crime and they’re demanding change. In October, letter carriers held a rally in Aurora to bring attention to safety issues.

Rick Byrne, president of the Colorado State Association of Letter Carriers, said they have to have their heads on a swivel now, whereas in years past, they felt like part of a community's family.

Colorado letter carriers rally as crime increases

He said crimes against letter carriers in the Denver area had increased by nearly 300%.

The USPIS in Denver made several posts on social media this year, asking the public for help identifying and finding suspects in crimes against postal employees.