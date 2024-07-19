Arapahoe County man sentenced to 4 years in prison for robbing postal carrier in Aurora

DENVER — An Arapahoe County man was sentenced to four years in prison for robbing a postal carrier in Aurora in September 2023.

Dravell Emon Ross, 28, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and mail theft as part of a plea agreement.

The incident happened on Sept. 1, 2023, in the area of S. Peoria Street and E. Florida Avenue. Ross and two other people robbed a postal carrier while she was taking her lunch break in her mail truck in the area of S. Peoria Street and E. Florida Avenue, according to the United States Attorney for the District of Colorado. The group reportedly tried to steal a universal mailbox key in order to access community mailboxes.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the group did not steal a universal key but did steal pieces of mail, packages and a postal scanner. The postal carrier suffered minor injuries.

“Mail theft is an all-too-common occurrence in our communities,” said Acting United States Attorney for the District of Colorado Matt Kirsch in a statement. “Our office is focused on keeping our communities safe and prosecuting these crimes to the fullest extent of the law.”

The other two people have not yet been charged, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

“The United States Postal Inspection Service will not tolerate violence against any U.S. Postal Service employees or theft of the U.S. Mail,” said Inspector in Charge Bryan Musgrove of the Denver Division of the United States Postal Inspection Service in a statement. “Postal Inspectors will relentlessly pursue these offenders and ensure they are held responsible for their crimes.”