Shelter-in-place order lifts in Aurora after police arrested 2 people Wednesday morning

AURORA, Colo. — A shelter-in-place order has been lifted in Aurora after police arrested two people Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department told Denver7.

DPD, with assistance from Aurora PD, served a search warrant at a house near E Colorado Avenue and S Olathe Street. The two people taken into custody were arrested on unrelated warrants.

#APDAlert: APD SWAT is serving a search warrant in the 1800 block of South Olathe Street. A shelter in place order has been issued for residents within a square block of the scene.



For your safety, please stay indoors and away from any windows until the order is lifted.



We… pic.twitter.com/Coz0z7vQBP — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) May 1, 2024

"We are also treating the response as a possible haz-mat situation, which is contained only to this particular house and is not deemed to be a risk to neighboring homes," DPD Director of Communications Doug Schepman told Denver7.

Investigators are expected to be in the area for several more hours, according to Shepman.

Shelter-in-place order lifts in Aurora after police took 2 people into custody