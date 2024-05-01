Watch Now
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

Shelter-in-place order lifts in Aurora after police arrested 2 people Wednesday morning

Aurora PD conducting search warrant of house near E Colorado Avenue, S Olathe Street, treating as hazmat situation
A shelter-in-place order has been lifted in Aurora after police took two people into custody Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department told Denver7.
Aurora shelter in place order May 1, 2024.jpg
Posted at 8:18 AM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 10:21:51-04

AURORA, Colo. — A shelter-in-place order has been lifted in Aurora after police arrested two people Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department told Denver7.

DPD, with assistance from Aurora PD, served a search warrant at a house near E Colorado Avenue and S Olathe Street. The two people taken into custody were arrested on unrelated warrants.

"We are also treating the response as a possible haz-mat situation, which is contained only to this particular house and is not deemed to be a risk to neighboring homes," DPD Director of Communications Doug Schepman told Denver7.

Investigators are expected to be in the area for several more hours, according to Shepman.

Shelter-in-place order lifts in Aurora after police took 2 people into custody

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here