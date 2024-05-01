Large-scale fentanyl pill-making operation uncovered in Aurora, DPD says

DENVER — After a months-long investigation, authorities in Denver and beyond uncovered a large-scale fentanyl pill-making operation in Aurora, the Denver Police Department said Wednesday afternoon.

DPD said its officers, along with officers from the Aurora Police Department, executed a search warrant at a house near E. Colorado Avenue and S. Olathe Street in Aurora early Wednesday morning.

For months, the Denver Police Department Major Narcotics Unit, in coordination with Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, had been investigating alleged drug activity at the home.

The investigation at the house lasted for several hours. During that time, two people were taken into custody on unrelated warrants. Authorities found a large-scale fentanyl pill-making operation, including pill-making equipment, suspected fentanyl, and firearms, DPD said.

This investigation remains active.

A shelter-in-place order went out to neighbors around 7 a.m. and was lifted about 45 minutes later.

Shelter-in-place order lifts in Aurora after police took 2 people into custody

Anybody with information about this case or other criminal cases, including narcotics operations, is asked to share the tip through Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. All tipsters can remain anonymous.