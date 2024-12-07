Owners agree to close troubled Edge of Lowry apartment complex in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — During a court hearing Thursday, an attorney representing the company that owns the Edge of Lowry in Aurora agreed to close the troubled apartment complex.

"Yesterday was the first hearing, kind of a status conference on that case. We did have an attorney from Five Dallas Partners LLC and CBZ Management show up," said Aurora's city attorney Pete Schulte. "We had a discussion with the court during that hearing. The attorney did state that they agree that the property should be closed."

The Edge of Lowry apartment complex was thrown into the national spotlight after a video showing gunmen in the halls went viral on social media. That was soon followed by claims of a Venezuelan gang takeover in the complex, which law enforcement and city officials have denied.

Schulte told Denver7 that despite the property owner agreeing that Edge of Lowry should close, a judge needs to make the final decision.

"It's going to require a court order to close these properties. And so, they can agree they need to be closed, [but] why they need to be closed would be issued by the court," he said. "In other words, you can't have the cart before the horse, right?"

According to our partners at The Denver Post, under the proposed settlement, Edge of Lowry would be shuttered for a year while the city repairs issues at the property. It would then be turned back over to Five Dallas Partners, the company that formally owns the property and an offshoot of CBZ Management.

The City of Aurora would place a lien against the property to recoup any costs it incurs for fixing it up, including for rehousing current residents, according to The Denver Post.

Unlike the CBZ Management property at 1568 Nome St., which the City of Aurora closed back in August because of "inhabitable" conditions, Schulte said the Edge of Lowry property has criminal issues. The city deemed the property a criminal nuisance and threatened to close it in September but paused the process a month later after a judge appointed a third-party caretaker to oversee the complex.

"There has to be significant criminal activity that is being ignored," Schulte said. "In other words, a property manager would have to be not taking steps to prevent criminal activity in a property to avoid a finding that the property is a criminal nuisance.

"It's pretty rare that we go after even individual apartments or residences, but it's extraordinary that we're going after an entire complex. And that's something that we're having to work through because I don't think it's been, if it's ever been filed in our municipal court," Schulte continued.

In his criminal nuisance letter, Aurora Police Chief Todd Chamberlain noted an "extensive criminal call history" for the Edge of Lowry complex, including reports of aggravated assault, burglary, robbery and menacing. The police chief highlighted nine calls for service between May 18 and August 18.

"We have to take care of our individuals living in our city. When it becomes a public safety issue or a criminal nuisance issue, the city's responsibility, my office, my administration, is going to take steps," Schulte said. "We're going to be aggressive about it. We need to take steps to make sure people are protected, that they're being taken care of, and that we don't have management companies or property owners that are ignoring the needs of their residents."

Nate Kassa, who works with the East Colfax Community Collaborative, an advocacy group that's worked with previous CBZ Management property tenants, told Denver7 he hopes if the Edge of Lowry property does close, tenants have ample time to move.

"I think the priority is making sure that the tenants have a safe and habitable place to live," Kassa said. "From seeing the behavior of CBZ management, they don't care. I think it can be something positive, but the city absolutely has to make sure that each tenant first moves into another home."

Schulte assured Denver7 if a judge does agree to close the property, tenants living lawfully at the Edge of Lowry would receive at least 30 days advance notice before having to vacate.

"You know, if you have an opportunity to leave, it may be in your best interest. [I'm] not giving anybody advice to do that, but we're trying to get it out there," Schulte said. "This is not going to be like 1568 Nome. It's not going to be overnight that we're going to close these properties and get people just a few days notice."

Schulte said no final decision will be made before a hearing that's expected to take place on January 13, 2025.

"For lack of a better term, there's a new sheriff in town," Schulte said. "Our council has been very adamant that they want to protect our community, and through that is the resources that we can do in my office. A city attorney to do that. I have a unique background. I was in law enforcement before I became an attorney. Helping people is what I enjoy doing, which is why I'm in this public service."

Denver7 reached out to CBZ Management for comment on Thursday's hearing. In a statement, a spokesperson said, "Due to ongoing litigation by the AG, we can't comment at this time."