New landlord will pay tenants of high-profile Aurora apartments to move out, advocates call it 'hush money'

AURORA, Colo. — This holiday season, the Aurora apartments at the center of a high-profile gang controversy are once again making headlines.

This time, the new court-appointed landlord who was selected to oversee two troubled complexes owned by CBZ Management — which claimed the Tren de Aragua gang had taken over the building and forced staff to stay away — is paying tenants to pack up and move out.

But advocates for the tenants allege this will lead to homelessness as the cold weather sets in.

"It feels very much like hush money," said V Reeves, with House Keys Action Network Denver.

In recent court documents filed Nov. 21 in Arapahoe County District Court, Whispering Pines' new landlord, Kevin Singer, said he, "learned that one or more tenant advocacy organizations has apparently met with tenants and advised them not to pay rents..." until repairs are made.

According to his report, "only one tenant had submitted an October rent payment as of the end of the month."

Now, advocates tell Denver7 Singer is offering a deal with those living there — a one-time payout of $1,200 to move out.

"I was infuriated because $1,200 also is not enough to be able to pay to go somewhere else," said Reeves.

Advocates like Reeves claim that money is being offered with conditions.

"They're saying that if you don't take it, we're locking your doors regardless," said Reeves.

Upon taking over the property, the court-appointed caretaker said in his report, "his vendors found that the property was in better condition than anticipated, but suffered from numerous code violations."

Singer has made improvements since taking over, according to the report, installing eight new security camera towers, boarding up broken windows and providing pest control services.

But Reeves said this latest cash-for-keys offer is just another landlord taking advantage of these tenants.

"While this may be business proceedings for him, these are people's lives and this is an incredibly vulnerable population," said Reeves.

Denver7 reached out to Singer about the offer and we are waiting to hear back.