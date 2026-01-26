Meadow Point Elementary School closes Monday due to water main break

AURORA, Colo. — Meadow Point Elementary School closed Monday due to a water main break, the school announced on its website.

Before- and after-school childcare was also canceled for the Cherry Creek Schools campus Monday because of no water at the elementary school due to the break.

Meadow View apologized to families for the inconvenience.

While it's the only school that Denver7 has gotten reports of closing, there are dozens of schools on a delay Monday out of precaution for freezing temperatures.

The delays include Aurora Public Schools, Bennett School District 29J, Elizabeth School District, Poudre School District R-1 and Platte Canyon School Dist 1, among many others. You can find a full list here.