Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17  WX Alerts 28  Closings/Delays
NewsFront RangeAurora

Actions

Meadow Point Elementary School closes Monday due to water main break

Meadow View Elementary School closed Monday due to a water main break, the school announced on its website.
Meadow Point Elementary School closes Monday due to water main break
Meadow Point Elementary water main break.png
Posted
and last updated

AURORA, Colo. — Meadow Point Elementary School closed Monday due to a water main break, the school announced on its website.

Before- and after-school childcare was also canceled for the Cherry Creek Schools campus Monday because of no water at the elementary school due to the break.

Meadow View apologized to families for the inconvenience.

While it's the only school that Denver7 has gotten reports of closing, there are dozens of schools on a delay Monday out of precaution for freezing temperatures.

Meadow Point Elementary School closes Monday due to water main break

The delays include Aurora Public Schools, Bennett School District 29J, Elizabeth School District, Poudre School District R-1 and Platte Canyon School Dist 1, among many others. You can find a full list here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
real-talk-with-micah-smith-logo.jpg

Real Talk with Micah Smith: Watch full episodes now