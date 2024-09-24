Man suspected in deadly Aurora drunk driving crash Sunday to appears in court, bond set at $25,000 cash

AURORA, Colo. — The man suspected in a deadly Aurora drunk driving crash Sunday is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

Jose Perez, 24, was arrested Sunday after police said he was speeding southbound on S Parker Road when he lost control of his car, crashed into another vehicle and hit a pedestrian. The man who was struck while he was walking in the area was declared dead at the scene, according to Aurora police.

Perez was arrested on charges of vehicular homicide, driving under the influence and reckless driving, according to the Aurora Police Department.

24-year-old Yasmine Perez was also in the car during the crash. Yasmine told the officer who first responded to the scene that she was driving the car when the two crashed, according to the arrest affidavit. However upon further questioning, Jose and Yasmine told investigators that Jose was actually behind the wheel.

The arrest affidavit describes how Jose was driving southbound on S Parker Road when he allegedly struck a 2014 Ford Escape, which was pulling out of the Maverick Gas Station onto S Parker Road. The crash sent the Ford Escape onto the sidewalk and then a patch of grass, according to the arrest affidavit. The car Jose was reported driving also made its way onto the sidewalk.

Aurora police cite the direction Jose's car was driving, what Aurora police think is blood on the passenger side bumper of his suspected car and where the pedestrian was found dead, as evidence Jose hit the pedestrian in his arrest affidavit.

Jose had bloodshot and watery eyes, according to his arrest affidavit. His speech was slurred and he smelled like alcohol, the responding officer observed.

That officer recounted how Jose said, he had been at a party and was drinking tequila, but didn't know how many cocktails he had. The officer gave him a standardized field sobriety test and relayed some concerns with his response, according to the arrest affidavit. Jose also refused the first request to take a breathalyzer or blood alcohol test. He later told the investigating detective he would take one, with an attorney present.

Jose told that same detective he hadn't been drinking, but approximately two hours after the crash, the detective said he could still smell alcohol on Jose's breath.

His bond was set at $25,000 cash during his first advisement Monday morning in Arapahoe County.

Jose is due back in court Thursday at 9 a.m.