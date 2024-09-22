Aurora police investigate fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle Sunday morning.
It happened around 6 a.m. at or near the intersection of S. Parker Road and S. Peoria Street, near RTD’s Nine Mile Station.
Police closed southbound S. Parker Road in the area as they investigate the crash.
No other details were released.
Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos
Denver Public Schools teachers hold walkout, call for pay allegedly owed by the district
'It's a scramble': A look at Colorado foster care as the need for foster homes grows
Denver couple working to fight stigma of Alzheimer's disease and related neurological conditions
Inspection records show years of negligence at Aurora apartment complex at center of national attention
Boulder County judge says students can stay in University Hill building while property owners fix issues
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.