Aurora police investigate fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle Sunday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. at or near the intersection of S. Parker Road and S. Peoria Street, near RTD’s Nine Mile Station.

Police closed southbound S. Parker Road in the area as they investigate the crash.

No other details were released.

