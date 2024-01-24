Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Aurora Tuesday evening.

The incident happened in the 18000 block of East Kentucky Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.

#APDAlert APD’s Major Crime/Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting in the 18000 block of E. Kentucky Ave.



An adult male has been transported to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. His injuries are life-threatening.



Suspect information is not available at this time.… pic.twitter.com/AQg8XYJd27 — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 24, 2024

Aurora PD said suspect information is not available. The Major Crime/ Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.