Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Aurora Tuesday evening.
The incident happened in the 18000 block of East Kentucky Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.
#APDAlert APD’s Major Crime/Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting in the 18000 block of E. Kentucky Ave.— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) January 24, 2024
An adult male has been transported to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. His injuries are life-threatening.
Suspect information is not available at this time.… pic.twitter.com/AQg8XYJd27
Aurora PD said suspect information is not available. The Major Crime/ Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
