Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Aurora

Posted at 11:00 PM, Jan 23, 2024
AURORA, Colo. — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Aurora Tuesday evening.

The incident happened in the 18000 block of East Kentucky Avenue, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Aurora PD said suspect information is not available. The Major Crime/ Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

