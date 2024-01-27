Man succumbs to injuries following shooting, Aurora police say

AURORA, Colo. — A man succumbed to his injuries hours after he was shot in Aurora Tuesday evening, the Aurora Police Department said in an update Thursday.

Officers were called out to the 18000 block of East Kentucky Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

#APDAlert APD’s Major Crime/Homicide Unit is investigating a shooting in the 18000 block of E. Kentucky Ave.



An adult male has been transported to the hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. His injuries are life-threatening.



The man was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries early Wednesday morning, according to Aurora police.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified the man as Blas Anthony Nieto, 36. His death was ruled a homicide.

Aurora PD said suspect information is not available at this time.

The Major Crime/ Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.