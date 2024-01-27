Watch Now
Man succumbs to injuries following shooting, Aurora police say

Posted at 11:21 PM, Jan 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-27 01:21:53-05

AURORA, Colo. — A man succumbed to his injuries hours after he was shot in Aurora Tuesday evening, the Aurora Police Department said in an update Thursday.

Officers were called out to the 18000 block of East Kentucky Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday for reports of an injured man. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries early Wednesday morning, according to Aurora police.

The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified the man as Blas Anthony Nieto, 36. His death was ruled a homicide.

Aurora PD said suspect information is not available at this time.

The Major Crime/ Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

