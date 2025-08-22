One person dies after Denver police shooting near S. Dahlia Street, E. Warren Ave.

DENVER — One person died after the Denver Police Department (DPD) said officers were involved in a shooting near S. Dahlia Street and E. Warren Avenue Friday morning.

ALERT: #DPD is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the area of S. Dahlia St. & E. Warren Ave. The suspect has been transported to the hospital in critical condition. No officers injured. Updates posted as available. pic.twitter.com/1bzGiRauSv — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 22, 2025

This happened just south of the Carvana tower off Interstate 25 and Evans Avenue around 5:26 a.m. Friday. DPD Chief Ron Thomas said officers received were called to the Ventana Apartments at Colorado Station complex around 4:12 a.m. on a report of domestic violence.

When officers arrived, Thomas said a woman came running out of the apartment complex toward officers. A man came running after her.

There was an altercation between the man and an officer. Thomas said the man was holding a revolver at the time. One shot was fired, hitting the man.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died. No officers were injured, according to DPD.

The woman ran off, according to Thomas.

Person in critical condition after DPD shooting at S. Dahlia St., E. Warren Ave.

Highline Academy charter school is within a block of the shooting scene. Denver7 reached out and DPD said the school should be able to open on time without any interruptions.



You can see the full news conference with DPD Chief Ron Thomas in the video player below: