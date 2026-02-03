Judge temporarily blocks DHS policy requiring advance notice for congressional visits to ICE detention centers

AURORA, Colo. — A federal judge has temporarily blocked the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from enforcing a policy requiring members of Congress to give seven days notice before visiting ICE detention centers, including the GEO ICE facility in Aurora.

The ruling came Monday after more than a dozen Democratic lawmakers, including two from Colorado, filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration in July 2025 to get access to facilities. The lawmakers said they had been denied entry to federal immigration detention facilities during unannounced visits after ICE introduced a policy in June 2025 requiring lawmakers give a one-week notice before visits.

"I like to do surprise inspections, whether it's the VA hospital, a military base, you know, there's lots of federal facilities in my district, and conducting oversight of taxpayer dollars of federal functions is one of the most key parts of being a member of Congress," Democratic Colorado Congressman Jason Crow, who is listed as a plaintiff on the lawsuit, said.

U.S. Rep. Crow said ICE denied him entry to the Aurora ICE detention facility in July 2025. He said the denial violated federal law, which grants members of Congress the right to conduct announced oversight visits of federal facilities.

"Why do they need seven days to prepare and get ready for a member of Congress visit, right? What are they hiding?" Rep. Crow said.

At the time, an ICE spokesperson told Denver7 the advanced notice policy was meant to promote the safety of staff, detainees and local community.

"This includes maintaining a secure perimeter, scheduling facility tours, and screening all visitors prior to entry. These practices are intended to maintain good order of the facility and are required by ICE’s detention standards," the spokesperson said.

In Monday's ruling, U.S. District Court Judge Jia Cobb ordered a 14-day temporary restraining order, allowing unannounced congressional visits during that period. The same federal judge ruled against the DHS policy in December 2025. Rep. Crow said after the 14 days is over, the group of Democratic lawmakers will continue their legal case against the advanced notice policy.

Immigration rights advocates have also applauded the ruling. Jeanette Vizguerra, who was released from Aurora's ICE detention facility in December after more than nine months, has called attention to conditions inside the facility.

Vizguerra described overcrowding inside with dozens of people in a small room sharing three showers and three toilets. She also raised health concerns, saying some people were forced to use the same blankets for more than two months.

"Mothers, fathers, grandpas, uncles. It's human beings," Vizguerra said, speaking about people still detained inside.

The Adams County Health Department confirmed an open investigation into the Aurora ICE facility in January after allegations of untreated illness outbreaks and inadequate medical care, but would not elaborate on specific reports or conditions being examined. A spokesperson for the health department said the investigation is still ongoing.

Denver7 reached out to DHS for comment on Monday's ruling. We have not yet heard back.