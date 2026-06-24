AURORA, Colo. — Colorado’s first-ever free high school for adults is celebrating another class of graduates.

The Excel Center Colorado

The Excel Center in Aurora was launched by Goodwill Colorado in 2024. The program began in Indiana in 2010 and has since opened locations across the country.

According to the center, more than 300,000 Colorado adults don't have a high school diploma. After age 22, these individuals had no opportunity to attain an in-person high school diploma, which can significantly limit their earning power and career options — until now.

The center provides in-person learning for adults so they can earn their high school diploma and develop skills to further their career. The best part is that everything is at no cost to the students.

The Excel Center Colorado

The Class of 2026 totaled 87 graduates, 69 of whom walked across the stage on Monday at Colorado Community Church in Aurora.

The Excel Center Colorado

The Excel Center organizers aim to remove as many barriers as possible offering things like free childcare, transportation resources, life coaching and more.

“They have a lot of things that can push you to strive and succeed in life, so you won't have to feel stagnant in a situation,” one of the 2026 graduates, Tamisha Ausler, told Denver7.



Watch the full story in the video player below.

Aurora's Excel Center celebrating new class of adult graduates

Adults interested can apply year-round. You can learn more about the enrollment requirements and find ways to support the center on the website here.

“Do it. Do not waste time. Just go for it because at the end of the day, you will feel more accomplished. You'll feel happy. You'll feel like you've achieved something in your life and they make way for you to accomplish what you want,” Ausler said.

Related coverage: Colorado's first ever free in-person high school for adults opens in Aurora