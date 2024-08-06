Colorado's first ever free in-person high school for adults opens in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Options are extremely limited for adults over 21 years old who have not gotten their high school diploma. For many, getting a GED is the only accessible option.

"What we found in our research is that people that have a high school diploma tend to make a little bit more money because they have a high school diploma. And there's certain industries that require a high school diploma versus a GED," said David Bechtold, director of Goodwill's: The Excel Center.

The Excel Center is an in-person school where adult learners can earn their high school diploma, all for free. The program began in 2010 in Indiana and has since opened locations in other states. Goodwill just launched Colorado's first Excel Center location in Colorado in August 2024.

"I know I could be really good at that job, but when you can't get it, because that high school diploma is holding you back, it pushes you a little more. Nowadays, it's too expensive to be living and a lot of these jobs are starting at $13/hr. You can't pay your rent or your mortgage on that," said Regina Mansanarez-Gallegos of her experience job hunting with a GED.

She expected to graduate from high school back in 1990.

"My mom got real sick with an aneurysm and was in the hospital for a long time. So instead of us going homeless, a lot of us dropped out of school to get jobs to help my mom pay her bills," she said. "You really don't really think about it, because that's your mom. She does everything for you, so you're going to do everything that you can for her."

Now at 52 years old, she's heading back to school with other adult learners, many of whom have made hard choices as teenagers to put their families first and put their education on pause.

The Excel Center organizers aim to remove as many barriers as possible for students.

"Not only is the education free, but the Adventure Center Daycare is free. We offer transportation resources which are free," said Bechtold.

The signing of SB23-003 helped pave the way for the program to open in Colorado and allow students to earn their diplomas.

"Goodwill supplements a significant portion of our school, as well as we submitted a grant last fall to the Colorado Department of Education, and we were awarded a $4.7 million grant to help us launch the Excel Center model," said Bechtold.

The students work on accelerated eight-week terms throughout the year using curriculum specifically designed for adult learners.

"I'm 52 years old, like, 'Oh my God. Do I remember this? What do I remember? Do I even know it? When you get into class, you're like, 'I'm a lot smarter than I thought," said Mansanarez-Gallegos.

Goodwill is working to open a second Excel Center location in Colorado Springs in 2026 with three other Colorado locations yet to be determined.

To learn more about enrollment requirements or the donate to the program, click here.