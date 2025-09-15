Aurora police chase travels into Denver, ending at W. 6th Ave. and Fox Street Monday morning

AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora police chase traveled into Denver, ending at W. 6th Ave. and Fox Street Monday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., Aurora police said officers saw the driver of a pickup truck run a red light at E. Hampden Avenue and S. Buckley Road. Aurora police followed the pickup driver into Denver.

Officers used a pit maneuver at W. 6th Ave. and Fox Street to bring pickup driver to a stop around 3:49 a.m. The man behind the wheel was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Matthew Longshore, the public information officer with Aurora police told Denver7.

Aurora police said officers are looking into whether or not the driver was intoxicated. The truck was not stolen, according to Aurora PD.